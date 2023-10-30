TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a new golf course in Tampa aimed at bringing in a wider range of golfers.

This will be another milestone for Rogers Park in Tampa. The addition of a Par 3 course makes for a great place to bring your kids out to play.

Officials will celebrate how this course started and where it is now with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

What started as three holes in 1947 as a place for the Black community to practice their swings, is now an elaborate golf course for everyone.

“We want to introduce the game, of course to kids through the First Tee but we want the public to play and we want more people to come down here from the community, from the Tampa area to experience this,” First Tee of Tampa Bay Executive Director Ian Baxter said.

First Tee Tampa Bay kids will have designated dates and times to play.

Designed by renowned architects, the nine holes ranging from 60 to 120 yards are not short of challenges — perfect for both kids and adults.

“We didn’t want to just put out nine tee boxes and nine flat greens.,” Baxter said. “All the greens have character. They have a design. There’s a reason why they’re made the way they are. So even if you’re fortunate enough to hit the green on your first shot you’re still going to have a challenge getting into the hole just because of how we built the course.”

The partnership with the Tampa Sports Authority aims at making this an affordable place to play.

It should take about an hour to make your round.

“I was here when it started, the first board we had, and we never thought it was going to get to this level,” First Tee Tampa Bay Executive Board Member Lionel Ballard said. “But now Rogers has all these dimensions– expanding it and working with the First Tee, partnering with the YMCA, partnering with the Sports Authority. I mean it’s amazing. I think it’s going to be a tremendous asset to Rogers Park.”

The park is known for its scenic views and now there’s this walking course to take it all in.

The public can book their first tee times for Sunday, Nov. 5.