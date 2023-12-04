Video: Owl boards Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Florida, takes 2-week Caribbean vacation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Margaritaville at Sea announced that its newest ship will start sailing from Tampa next summer.

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander ship has been fully reimagined and will sail four and five-night cruises with stops in Key West, Cozumel and Progreso.

The Islander is the company’s second ship. The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise launched last year and sails from the Port of Palm Beach.

(Margaritaville at Sea)

(Margaritaville at Sea)

(Margaritaville at Sea)

(Margaritaville at Sea)

(Margaritaville at Sea)

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business.” Christopher continued, “We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport – the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico.”

The Islander can hold 2,650 passengers and has 12 decks.

The ship’s first sailing will be a four-night cruise from Tampa, stopping in Cozumel.

“We are excited to expand our cruise line with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander as our flagship vessel,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. “The addition of this ship will allow our guests to visit more island destinations and, while at sea, enjoy a broader and more elevated range of fun and signature Margaritaville onboard experiences.”