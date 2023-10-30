TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New Kids On the Block will be making a stop in Tampa next summer. The 90s boy bad is reimagining their 1990 “Magic Summer” tour.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will be joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. They will perform at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on July 19.

Presale tickets will go on sale for Citi card members from noon Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The band has promised to play all of their greatest hits and unexpected fan favorites. They said they have “magical” surprises in store for diehard fans across the country.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”