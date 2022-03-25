TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AirFest is officially back at MacDill Airforce Base after a four-year break.

The AirFest event takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free to the public and will feature a variety of planes zipping across the skies and performing high-flying stunts, including the famous Blue Angels.

Guests can check out all types of aircraft and meet the crew stationed at the base.

There’s also a new plane making its debut, the new KC-46 Pegasus refueling tanker.

Airshow guests can see it firsthand this weekend.

“It can go into more coastal airspace. It has additional avionics capabilities and protection for that kind of airspace and it enables us to do some, refuel different types of aircraft,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, MacDill Base Commander.

MacDill will soon be the main operating base for two dozen of these aircraft, which will replace the current KC-135 fleet that has been around since the late 50s.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor, D-Fla., has long advocated for the tankers to be stationed at MacDill, saying it’s a move into the future and essential to the nation’s defense.

“This is the mission here at MacDill Airforce Base that will ensure that MacDill stays in this community for decades to come,” Castor said.

Jonsson said this will be the last airshow for families to enjoy until the new aircrafts are in place.

“There’s a lot of preparations that have to go into that, different things we have to do to get ready for that airplane, meaning that we’re not going to be able to do another airshow for probably several years,” said Col. Jonsson.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies take place at noon. Performance times and performances are subject to change.

The line-up for the show includes:

US Navy Blue Angels – F-A18

Scott “Scooter” Yoak – Restored P-51 Mustang

Jim Tobul – F4U-4 Corsair “Korean War Hero”

Michael Goulin

Matt Younkin

Kevin Coleman – Extra 300 SHP

Jerry “Jive” Kerby

Para-Commandos – US Special Operations Command’s premier aerial parachute team

F-22 Demo Team

C-17 Demo Team

KC-135 Stratotanker

MacDill Air Force Base has called Tampa Bay home for more than 80 years.