TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new restaurant from the minds behind Rooster & the Till and Dang Dude is coming to Water Street Tampa next year.

Strategic Property Partners, LCC announced the new restaurant from Proper House Group and Chef Ferrell Alvarez on Tuesday.

“Ash” will offer Italian-inspire cuisine and will also feature an extensive outdoor patio.

The new full-service restaurant will join Gallito Taqueria and Dang Dude at Sparkman Wharf as Proper House Group and Alvarez’s third endeavor in the district.

(Courtesy: Proper House Group)

(Courtesy: Proper House Group)

(Courtesy: Proper House Group)

(Courtesy: Proper House Group)

(Courtesy: Proper House Group)

(Courtesy: Proper House Group)

The restaurant is 2,400 square feet of indoor space, with an additional 1,000 square feet of outdoor dining space.

Ash will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and will eventually serve brunch.

“The menu will offer a focused yet fun and playful cuisine with Italian undertones,” according to a press release.

Ash is slated to open on the ground floor of Asher, the district’s newest residential development, in spring 2023.