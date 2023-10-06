HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in southern Hillsborough County will get a little relief from a major traffic headache, this weekend.

On Saturday morning, crews with the Florida Department of Transportation will open a new access ramp to northbound Interstate 75 from westbound Big Bend Road.

“This is definitely going to help the traffic flow,” FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson said. “Over the next 6 months to another year, we’re going to have some more ramp improvements. The public is definitely going to see all the ramp improvements coming together.”

Once the new ramp opens drivers heading west on Big Bend Road will no longer have to make a lefthand turn to access a ramp for northbound I-75. The work is part of an $81.7 million project reworking the interchange.

According to Carson, the new infrastructure is necessary to alleviate congestion in the fast-growing area.

“People want to move to our great state so we need to make improvements,” she said. “We need to live through a little bit of the pain, a lot of patience. There’s a lot of great construction workers out there who have families they need to go home, so, please slow down in those areas. There’s a lot of improvements coming but it does take time.”

Leaders with FDOT are asking drivers to allow more time moving through the interchange as others adjust to the new traffic pattern.

Construction on other ramps in the area is expected to continue through Summer 2025.