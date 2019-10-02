Parents of child killed say ‘hands-free’ law should be everywhere in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – For Brooke and Jordan Scherer, the new “hands-free” law in Florida is a step in the right direction when it comes to preventing distracted driving but, it’s not nearly enough, they say.

It’s been three years since nine-year-old Logan Scherer was killed on I-75, but these parents, it feels like yesterday. Their hearts are still beyond broken.

Logan died when a distracted driver slammed into the back of the family SUV going 100 miles per hour.

“We were hit with such impact, we went from zero to 40 miles per hour in less than a tenth of a second,” Brooke Scherer said.

Brooke, her husband Jordan and her five-year-old daughter Mallory were all hospitalized, Logan died almost instantly.

Since then, his family created the Living For Logan Foundation which has partnered with Hillsborough County Schools to educate students on the dangers of distracted driving.

As the new law went into effect in Florida on Tuesday, Brooke talked about her efforts to educate the public in the wake of Logan’s death.

“Someone’s gotta do it. someone’s gotta fight it, someone’s gotta put the raw reality of what distracted driving is out into the public,” Brooke said.

While she and her husband are glad to see this law, they say more needs to be done. They’d like the law to extend all across the state, not just in school and construction zones.

“I think people understand and recognize now that is a very dangerous thing to be doing while driving, but they get in and think, I’m a good driver and nothing bad is going to happen to me. Well, we thought we were good drivers, so did the guy who killed our son,” Brooke said.

The law is currently in effect, but police will issue warnings for now during a grace period. On Jan. 1, tickets will be issued with a fine of $200.

As for Logan’s parents, they’ll continue working to change laws as they share their story across the country.

“We’re not stopping, we’re not stopping and there’s a very large number of us in this camp at this point and they’re going to continue to hear from us,” Jordan said.