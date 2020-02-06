New E-Gates at Tampa Airport shorten lines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s new technology at Tampa International Airport to help travelers get to their plane quicker. Electronic Gates, also known as E-Gates, are up and running as of this week.

The E-Gates check your boarding pass before you board the shuttle to head your airport terminal. Airport officials expect the machines to cut lines in half.

The process is simple: Scan your boarding pass and if you’re at the right shuttle you’ll get the green light and the gates swing open. If you’re at the wrong shuttle a red light will flash and you’ll receive an error message on the screen.

The first e-gates are open in front of Terminal A. Airport officials expect the other three units to be up and running before the end of the year.

