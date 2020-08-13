LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

New COVID-19 testing site opens at USF today

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County and the University of South Florida will open a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the university’s main campus in Tampa on Thursday. The site will also accommodate those who arrive on foot or bicycle.

The site is located in a parking lot adjacent to the USF Health Therapy building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave. It will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing is offered to all Hillsborough County residents. The site is a convenient location for USF students, faculty and staff.

There is no charge for the testing. Health insurance is not required, but appointments are.

To make an appointment, visit HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting or call (888) 513-6321 on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss