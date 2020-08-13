New COVID-19 testing site opens at USF today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County and the University of South Florida will open a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the university’s main campus in Tampa on Thursday. The site will also accommodate those who arrive on foot or bicycle.

The site is located in a parking lot adjacent to the USF Health Therapy building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave. It will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing is offered to all Hillsborough County residents. The site is a convenient location for USF students, faculty and staff.

There is no charge for the testing. Health insurance is not required, but appointments are.

To make an appointment, visit HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting or call (888) 513-6321 on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

