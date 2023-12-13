TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Detectives say videos obtained in the Ybor City mass shooting show how a verbal dispute between two groups turned deadly.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tara Shute testified in court Tuesday afternoon that she’s familiar with both groups.

Shute said NHC or “No Hesitation Committee” is based near the University of South Florida area and K4K, which stands for “Kill 4 Kamari”, is a group based out of Town ‘n’ Country.

According to Shute, the groups were having ongoing issues when they ran into each other in Ybor City on Oct. 29.

The detective testified she became familiar with NHC through rap videos posted on YouTube that show 14-year-old mass shooting suspect Kayden Abney, and his friend, Elijah Wilson, the 14-year-old who was killed that night.

“Those videos are a group of young men, all armed, making threats, talking trash effectively to other groups,” said Assistant State Attorney Justin Diaz.

Prosecutors say evidence shows 20-year-old Ybor mass shooting victim Harrison Boonstoppel was killed as Abney shot into a crowd of innocent people.

Diaz said Abney was looking to get revenge on Tyrell Philips, another suspect in the shooting who is being charged with Wilson’s murder.

A pretrial detention hearing is scheduled this Friday for a third suspect arrested in connection with the shooting. His name is Dwayne Tillman Jr.

It’s unclear if Tillman Jr. is associated with NHC or K4K.