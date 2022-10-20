TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot to death last month is still searching for answers, including the shooter’s name.

“They’re going through hell,” said Tampa Attorney Ralph Fernandez. “They could never envision something like this.”

Attorney Fernandez is now representing the family of Carson Senfield, who was shot and killed when he got into the wrong car on his 19th birthday, back on September 17th.

The shooting happened less than half a mile away from the UT campus.

According to Fernandez, members of Senfield’s family found his key outside of his home near West Arch Street, where the shooting occurred.

Senfield’s family said they believe he must have dropped his key, and was locked out after coming home from a night out. His roommate was still out, so they think he booked an uber so he could meet up with his roommate and get a key. Senfield’s family believes he saw a car he thought was his Uber, and opened the back door, and that’s when the driver shot him.

The driver remained at the scene and told Tampa Police that he shot Senfield because he feared for his life.

The shooter’s name is not being released because of Marsy’s Law.

“I disagree with the interpretation of Marcy‘s law at a professional level,” Fernandez said. “I think it’s a hindrance and the reason is this, this guy, the shooter, shot Carson for no reason at all. This is not just a senseless killing, but I consider, based on the facts I know, a criminal act. So he is not entitled any of the protections.”

The Tampa Police Department Public Information Office emailed 8 On Your Side a statement:

“Marsy’s Law was created and approved by Florida voters to offer crime victims the right to privacy. The individual in this case has not wavered from his claim that he fired his gun in fear of an unknown, possibly armed adult male entering his car unexpectedly and without his consent. It is the duty of the State Attorney’s Office to review the facts of this case and ultimately determine whether or not charges will follow. Depending on the outcome, the individual’s protection under Marsy’s Law could change.”