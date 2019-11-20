New data from Hillsborough Co. suggests which schools have most bullying

Students solve problems in Crystal Kirch’s pre-calculus class at Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013. A growing number of teachers are implementing what is known as “flipped learning,” in which students learn lessons as homework, mostly through online videos produced by teachers, and use classroom time to practice what they […]

TAMPA (WFLA)- New data straight from the mouths of Hillsborough County students is highlighting one of the biggest issues regarding school-aged children — interactions with their peers and bullying.

The annual survey, published by the Hillsborough County School Board this week, shows a wide-range of data from academic performance to satisfaction of students, parents and staff. Some examples of the statements students were asked to respond to were:

“Bullying is addressed at my school”

“Students at this school treat each other with respect”

8 On Your Side read through 454 pages of data about each of Hillsborough County’s 250 schools to find out which among them had the lowest percentages of students agreeing with those two statements.

Many of the schools with the lowest percentages of responses of agreements to those questions were middle schools, the majority of which have students between the ages of 11 and 13.

Eisenhower Middle and Orange Grove Middle School tied for the lowest amounts of students who agree that students treat each other with respect, both with only 8 percent.

Untitled Document

Hillsborough schools with worst student interactions

Check out the Hillsborough schools with some of the worst peer-to-peer environments.

Source: Hillsborough County School Board

At Orange Grove Middle School, only 41 percent of students said bullying is addressed at school. Responses to that question were even lower at Eisenhower Middle, with only 28 percent of students agreeing.

North Tampa EPIC3 Center, which has students in grades 6 through 11, had only 11 percent of responses reflect respect among students.

Out of other Hillsborough Schools with the lowest percentages of students agreeing with those two statements, only a few were high schools.

MORE BY THE NUMBERS: