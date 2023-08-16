Cup of coffee with smoke and coffee beans on old wooden background. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s newest coffee shop is opening Wednesday morning.

Cass Street Coffee Company is downtown’s newest location for quick and casual refreshments. The shop will serve breakfast and lunch along with La Colombe coffee.

It will also serve fresh donuts from Local Mini Donut Co. every morning.

The new coffee shop is located inside the Floridan Palace Hotel located at 905 North Florida Avenue. Customers will enter the coffee shop on Cass Street.

Cass Street Coffee Company will serve free coffee and breakfast during a grand opening celebration with the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. The event begins Wednesday and runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.