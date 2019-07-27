New charter school to open this year in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – There is a new option on the table this school year in Hillsborough County. The school district approving of a new charter school located right off of I-75 in Temple Terrace.

In less than a month, the brand new Dr. Kiran C Patel Charter School will open it’s doors and offer students a unique learning experience.

“I hope this institution will be a stepping stone to mold the future generation of an American that will be contributing to this society is a very positive way,” said founder of the school, Dr. Kiran C Patel.

Patel High School has been given a 10-year charter and offers students flexible classrooms, labs, and common spaces for students to collaborate with a focus on project-based learning.

“Our goal is to create self-sufficient learners, give them more autonomy, give them more choice, give the more buy-in for their own learning,” said Principal Marlee Strawn.

Students are selected for the tuition-free charter school through a lottery system, meaning anyone is able to attend.

Patel High School will start with 300 freshmen and will add new freshman classes in the future. The school will reach capacity at 600 students, holding grades 9- 12.