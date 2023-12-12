TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released cellphone video shows the confrontation that led to the shooting that killed two people and left 16 others injured in Ybor City in October.

The video was shown Tuesday during a detention hearing for 14-year-old Kayden Abney, who is facing murder charges for the death of one of the victims, 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Prosecutors said the video shows the initial dispute between No Hesitation Committee (NHC) and K4K, two groups involved in the shooting.

Investigators said Abney is a member of NHC, which had ongoing issues with K4K, and that the two groups weren’t expecting to run into each other.

The video shows the two groups come face to face.

“What happens in Ybor, is effectively two groups who weren’t expecting to run into each other, ultimately clash in the middle of the street,” said prosecutor Jason Diaz.

Prosecutors said Abney carelessly shot into a crowd of innocent people. They also showed his interview with detectives, in which he apologized for Boonstoppel’s death.

Abney’s attorney told the judge the 14-year-old struggles with mental health issues and is required to take medication.

Abney was denied bond Tuesday. He is due back in court in January.