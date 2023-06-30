TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pack your bags. Breeze is preparing to start a new route from Tampa and Sarasota airports.

Flights from Tampa to Providence, Rhode Island begin on July 3 and flights from Sarasota to Providence, Rhode Island begin on July 2.

The route will operate four times weekly from Tampa International Airport with fares starting at $65 for one way.

“Tampa is where we officially launched, and we continue to see growth opportunities to and from TPA – like this route to Providence inaugurating on Monday,” said Breeze Airways President, Tom Doxey. “We hope our Guests in Tampa are enjoying Breeze’s elevated onboard experience and product as we strive to be the nation’s Nice Low Cost Carrier.”

Flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will operate twice weekly, with fares starting at $85 one way.

“We are very pleased to see the continued growth of Breeze at SRQ and the added service

to Providence. Our services to the New England region continue to expand and we are

confident this new service will do well,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, and CEO of the

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

To get the sale price, travelers will have to purchase their tickets by July 5 for travel from Aug. 30 to Dec. 10.