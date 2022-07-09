TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will unveil a new trash boat named “Litter Skimmer” at the Marjorie Park Marina Saturday morning.

The boat will operate eight hours a day, four days per week picking up floating trash along the Hillsborough River, Davis Islands and the Bay.Its part of the city’s new anti-litter campaign, Keep It Clean, Tampa.

“This is a multi-faceted and ongoing community initiative that should become part of the mindset of every Tampa resident: To be part of the solution, and not part of the pollution,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Nothing bugs me more than litter, and Tampa is too great a city to be trashed.”

City of Tampa leaders are also gathering volunteers for a citywide litter removal day Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and noon.

Teams will focus on collecting trash at Cheney Park, Borrell Park, Gadsden Park and Grant Park.