New area code, 656, approved for Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents will have three new numbers to memorize by 2022.

The area is getting a new area code, 656, in addition to its existing 813 one, the Florida Public Service Commission announced Friday morning.

The commission approved the new number earlier this year, saying the 813 area code was running out of numbers and will have exhausted its supply by the end of 2022.

The new area code will be the state’s 20th.

“656 is easy to remember, and customers will also find the approved overlay plan easy to implement,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark.

The number covers the same geographical boundaries of the 813 region. It’s expected to take about 13 months to implement.

New customers or those who add lines will be given a new area code. “Existing telephone numbers will not change,” Clark said, adding that “the six-month permissive dialing period will allow time for customers to adjust to 10-digit dialing.”

“It is critical that businesses and individuals have access to new phone numbers when they need them, especially during the current emergency,” Clark added.

The 813 area code became Florida’s second area code in 1958 when the 305 region was running out of numbers.

The code serves Tampa and surrounding communities such as Brandon, Land O’ Lakes, Oldsmar, Riverview, Thonotosassa, Town ‘n’ Country, Valrico and Zephyrhills.

