TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new airline is now offering low-cost flights from Tampa to Canada.

Porter Airlines will begin nonstop service from Tampa to Toronto on Nov. 1.

Travelers will board the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft on flights between Tampa International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport. The airline features no middle seats and offers free wifi, beer and snacks to travelers.

“Canadians are used to flying to Florida, but not like this,” said Kevin Jackson, Porter’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Porter’s onboard service for economy passengers is unmatched by any other carrier in North America. We believe that time onboard our planes is just as important a part of a trip as the destination.”

According to Porter Airlines website, flights start at $85.