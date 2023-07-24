TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new ultra-low-cost airline will offer nonstop flights from Tampa to two Canadian cities later this year.

Tampa International Airport announced that it partnered with Lynx Air.

The airline will begin serving Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Nov. 16, and Montreal-Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Nov. 17, TPA officials said.

Both routes will fly out of Tampa on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“Tampa International Airport is proud to offer more travel options from Toronto and Montreal with our new airline partner Lynx Air, the first Canadian carrier to launch new service to TPA since the pandemic,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Our community is closely linked with our Canadian neighbors, who are the largest source of international visitation, homeownership and foreign direct investment in Tampa Bay. We look forward to better serving our travelers to and from Canada and opening doors to all the wonderful things our growing region has to offer.”

Lynx Air, a Calgary-based airline, launched in April 2022. It serves 16 destinations and plans to grow its fleet to 10 aircraft by the end of 2023.

Lynx fares start at $99. To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering up to 25 percent off tickets to both destinations using the promo code “TAMPA” on its website.