TAMPA (WFLA) – Adventure Island, Tampa’s water park, is hoping you’ll “fall” in love with this new attraction coming next year.

Castaway Falls will debut in the spring of 2024 and features more than 100 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets with more than 1,300 combined gallons of water, the park said on Thursday.

“We are thrilled about Adventure Island’s 2024 season!” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “With the unveiling of Castaway Falls, the largest expansion in the water park’s history continues, adding attractions, dining options and events to enhance the guest experience.”

Castaway Falls will feature four water slides, soakers, flow pipes, hose and spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, and more. The attraction replaces the former Splash Attack area and is double the size.

The park says Castaway Falls is part of its largest expansion in more than four decades. The expansion includes a park-wide modernized theme, the recently opened Shaka-Laka Shores, the Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix water slides, the renovated Captain Pete’s, the Hang Ten Tiki Bar, and new cabana and lounge areas.

Tickets and annual passes can be purchased on the Adventure Island website.