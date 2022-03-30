TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Claire Bridges is home and ready to start the next chapter of her life.

“I have aches and pain but I’m pushing through it,” Bridges said.

The St. Petersburg woman is pushing through the toughest chapter of her life, having both of her legs amputated ultimately because of Covid-19 complications.

She describes the last couple of months as challenging. Her heart stopped three times while she was at Tampa General Hospital.

But the 21-year-old is a fighter.

“I’m going to walk and live my life and do what I need to do,” Bridges said.

After months in the hospital, Bridges returned home in mid-March. Her road to recovery has already started with tons of therapy.

What she’s looking forward to is getting prosthetic legs from the non-profit 50 Legs, an organization that provides quality prosthetic legs to children, adults, and the military wishing to live an active lifestyle.

“I’m so excited I can’t wait to rock climb again,” Bridges said.

While she’s working towards a new normal, she wants her story to help someone else.

“What I want people to take away from my story, and I’ve said this before is to never give up and as a friend of mine said don’t go gently,” Bridges said. “I’m alive. I think a lot of it is also the outreach and support. I don’t even have words for it it’s insane.”

Claire has another heart surgery coming up. She gets her stitches out Friday and hopes to get fitted for prosthetic legs in a couple of months.