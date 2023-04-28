TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was caught with over $50,000 worth of fentanyl early Friday morning during a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at 7:42 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Lexus on I-75 in Sumter County due to improper window tints.

During the stop, the driver, 40-year-old Robert J. Cox of Tampa, showed “overtly nervous behavior,” which led troopers to deploy K-9 Titan to do a free-air sniff.

According to the FHP, this led the troopers to a stash of fentanyl hidden under the car’s passenger seat.

Troopers said the man had 351.5 grams of fentanyl, which had a value of $52,725.

He was arrested and booked into the Sumter County Jail, the FHP said.