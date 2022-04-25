TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some residents on Davis Islands say they have been waking up to flat, slashed tires recently.

The residents are frustrated and want answers. While it’s a usually quiet area, someone has been stirring up trouble.

“I thought I just went over a nail or something, whatever I’ll get some fix flat, but then I went online and I saw the post that it’s been like five more cars that it happened to – all on this road,” Eduardo Lastra said.

Lastra’s tire was slashed on his Corvette on Severn Avenue – and he’s not the only one. He says he saw on the “Nextdoor” app that about a half dozen other cars also had their tires slashed in the past 48 hours.

Neighbors say it seems random. An Elantra, Civic and SUV were also targeted.

“Cars have been egged before and stuff like that but, I mean, this is more annoying and expensive,” Lastra said.

This has set neighbors back hundreds of dollars.

Lastra now has a message for his neighbors.

“Keep an eye out I guess,” he said. “Get a camera if you can. If you can’t, just talk to your neighbors about it because it’s been happening more and more often.”

Lastra and other neighbors say they have not yet filed police reports. Tampa police say whoever is responsible could face a criminal mischief charge and, depending on how severe, it could be a felony.