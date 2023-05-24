TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in the Plant City area are asked to stay indoors as authorities continue to work a scene with a barricaded individual Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County deputies say the barricaded individual is the only person inside a structure in Plant City. An exact location of the barricaded subject was not immediately provided.

Authorities say they have not evacuated any homes in the area and residents are not in danger. Residents are, however, asked to stay indoors until the incident is resolved.

