Neighbors say enough is enough as drivers use quiet neighborhood as cut through

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Cell phone video paints a picture of a problem in the Southwind Lake Subdivision.

“This is the line of cars, about 25 of them, lined up in my neighborhood to avoid a light,” said resident Aleida Sherrard, as she shot the video last month.

It shows how Southwind Lake Drive, the only road that runs through the tiny subdivision, easily turns into a parking lot, morning and night.

“We bought here thinking this would be a great place to raise kids. It would be a small neighborhood, not a lot of neighbors. And it’s just turned into a lot of chaos,” Sherrard said Tuesday.

She’s frustrated people use the neighborhood as a cut-through.

They do it, neighbors say, to avoid the busy intersection of East Bay and Symmes Roads, just outside the subdivision’s walls. Those drivers don’t like the wait so they use the side street as a side-step.

“It does concern me,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want her name used. “I have kids. And I avoid certain hours to come outside and play because obviously bike riding, scooter, balls rolling across the street, could be very dangerous because they don’t adhere to the speed limit,” the woman said.

8 On Your Side contacted a Hillsborough County spokesman.

He said a project at the intersection is currently underway and it could determine if congestion alleviation is needed and when.

More details on that should be known by next spring.

Meanwhile, a previous study was conducted in the subdivision to determine if speed bumps are warranted. They weren’t, the results indicated, because drivers didn’t go too fast.

County leaders plan to remain in touch with residents in the subdivision to continue to go over concerns.