PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – After city officials twice previously denied its plan to build new homes on the now closed Walden Lake golf course, the developer is taking a new swing at seeking approval to start construction.

“They’re in it for the long haul and we expected that,” said Nick Brown, president of the nonprofit Save Walden Lake, “and we’re ready for that.”

Brown contacted 8 On Your Side ahead of two public hearings on Walden Lake, LLC’s revised plan.

“I think it’s very important for our community to become aware of exactly what is being attempted to be foisted upon,” Brown said. “It’s a very dangerous thing.”

One reason Brown and his neighbors said they are opposed to building homes on the golf course is they worry that will disrupt the stormwater control system.

“As you start to put down houses and asphalt, it’s going to change the whole drainage system there,” Walden Lake resident Michael Wolfe said.

According to the developer’s website, “A reimagined Walden Lake will help further define the community, provide much-needed new residential choices and amenities, and ensure compatibility with the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The revised plan has 31 percent fewer residences and it no longer calls for apartments or retail space, but concerned residents like Brown said 529 new homes are still too many.

He shared his proposal for the developer.

“It calls for 67 single-family homes where the driving range used to be and where the former clubhouse and swim clubhouse is,” Brown said. “Doesn’t interfere with anybody’s front yard.”

At Monday night’s meeting, the Plant City Commission granted the developer’s request to postpone two upcoming public hearings.

The City Attorney said Walden Lake, LLC wants to make additional changes to its plan and update its transportation analysis.