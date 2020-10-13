Neighbors in shock after 10-year-old boy dies from apparent gunshot wound in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The death of a 10-year-old boy remains under investigation in Hillsborough County, nearly one day after the horrible incident.

Deputies were called to a home on Dreisler Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday. When they got there, they say they found a 10-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the boy suffered “injuries consistent with a gunshot.” The sheriff’s office is trying to figure out how a gun came into play.

“EMS and deputies tried to perform life-saving measures on this individual. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful,” Public Information Officer Natalia Verdina said.

Verdina explained there were adults inside the home at the time of the incident, as well as an older sibling. Deputies are trying to figure out where the boy got the gun.

Bill Smith, who lives nearby, said the boy and his siblings are friendly. He was shocked saddened by the news.

“It was shocking that he got a hold of the gun,” Smith said.

He told WFLA the police presence lasted for hours.

“They were here until midnight last night – the sheriff’s department – cause I came out. The flashing lights were still going. They had the street blocked off both ways. Nobody could get in and out,” Smith said.

Other neighbors were too upset to talk to reporters and a man who left the boy’s home asked reporters to leave.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement Monday night urging all gun owners to store them properly.

“This morning, there was a 10-year-old boy who woke up and had breakfast, did his school work [sic] and played. Now that child is no longer with us, and as a father, that is a heartbreaking reality,” Chronister said. “As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic death, I urge everyone who owns a firearm to go right now and make sure it is secured and unaccessible [sic] to any children in your home.”

The sheriff’s office says it is working with the state attorney’s office and medical examiners office to determine an official cause of death.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: