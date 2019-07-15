Neighbors furious after shooting at Airbnb in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors are upset after finding out the home where a party and deadly shooting took place is a vacation rental.

Things got so rowdy when that shooting happened neighbors say swarms of kids were running down streets and jumping over other people’s fences. Finding out it’s an Airbnb just adds to their frustration.

Terry Roundtree has lived in the Kensington community in Brandon for over 20 years. Friday night a house party like he’s never seen took over the neighborhood.



From his home, he can see the spot where one person was fatally shot multiple times in the upper body.



Terms of what was once a deed restricted community have expired allowing owners to rent their homes out on sites like Airbnb.



“I didn’t know it was one and I don’t agree with one in a nice area like we live in. Too many problems can go wrong just like what happened on Friday night,” says Roundtree.



Airbnb released this statement saying: “Hosting is a big responsibility and we are committed to helping our community members be good neighbors in the places they call home. We encourage hosts to outline clear rules regarding minimum night stays, noise, parties, and events and we will take appropriate action when our Community Standards have been violated.”

The company even has a place where residents can report things they don’t like about vacation rentals in their community.

“I think the best thing is for the owner that rents it out like that be a little more careful on who he rents it out to and follow up because it was my understanding they had no idea what was going on,” says Roundtree.

