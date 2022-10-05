TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.

Mayor Jane Castor will share more details about the application process at a 10 a.m. press conference at the Housing and Community Development Office on Wednesday.

The Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP) provides Tampa residents with money for security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and/or an ongoing monthly rental subsidy, according to the city’s website.

Applications will be accepted on Wednesdays and Thursdays only. Up to 250 applications will be accepted each day, according to the website.

To get more information and find out if you are eligible, visit the city’s website.