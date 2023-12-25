TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas feels different this year for the family of 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia.

The child was killed during a shooting on the Courtney Campbell Causeway on July 4th. His family shared how the murder has changed how they celebrate holidays.

“He was always happy, he was always counting ‘Tata, can we ask Santa Claus for this, can we do a letter for Santa Claus,” said Marisol Ayala, Garcia’s grandmother.

Tampa police report an argument between two groups over jet skis on the Courtney Campbell Causeway resulted in gunfire. Garcia’s family wasn’t involved in the argument.

His grandfather rushed him inside his vehicle to shield the child from flying bullets. Unfortunately, Garcia was killed, and his grandfather was injured.

“I didn’t put up a Christmas tree, I had something to put up in front of my house, and I didn’t put it up. I don’t want to celebrate,” Ayala said.

It’s been nearly 175 days since the tragedy happened. The victim’s family tells 8 On Your Side they haven’t received an update from detectives in several months.

“We haven’t received no messages, no calls, nothing,” she said.

Dozens of people were reportedly on the Causeway during the shooting. Ayala believes someone knows who is responsible for Garcia’s murder.

“I don’t know how you can look at your kids giving them presents and say Merry Christmas to them when we have a baby that’s not going to celebrate Christmas.”

The Tampa Police Department told 8 On Your Side they were unavailable to provide comment for this story. The agency said it’s still seeking tips to help solve the case.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that can lead police to make an arrest.