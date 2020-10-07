Nearly 24 people arrested following undercover operation targeting online sexual predators in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly two dozen people were arrested following an undercover operation targeting online sexual predators in Hillsborough County, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Chad Chronister will announce the results of the operation Thursday morning at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Some of the arrests made in the online chat operation include sex offenders who sought out sex with minors.

During the operation, deputies say detectives posed as underage girls and boys on social media.

