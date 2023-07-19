TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help locating a Tampa teenager who’s been missing for nearly two years.

According to the NCMEC, 16-year-old Anthony Johnson disappeared from Tampa on Aug. 2, 2021. He has not been seen since.

Anthony is described as being 5’1″ and weighs 107 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Anthony or his whereabouts is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.