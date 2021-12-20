Natural gas line rupture forces brief evacuations in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several homes in the Seminole Heights area were briefly evacuated Monday morning due to a natural gas line rupture.

Tampa Fire Rescue said it responded to the scene of the rupture in Seminole Heights before 9 a.m.

While crews worked to mitigate the leak, firefighters evacuated all residents on North Idlewild Avenue between North Ola Avenue and North Lynn Avenue. Tampa Fire Rescue said the evacuations were done “out of an abundance of caution.”

By 9:40 a.m., Tampa Fire Rescue said the leak had been mitigated and residents were able to return to their homes.

TECO crews responded to the scene to repair the line.

