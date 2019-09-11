Natural gas leak forces closures in Ybor City

TAMPA (WFLA) – Multiple streets are closed Tuesday night because of a natural gas leak in Ybor City.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the are along 4th Avenue between 14th and 17th Streets due to a strong smell of natural gas.

Tampa Fire Rescue created a perimeter around the area and ordered residents near the hot zone to shelter in place.

Tampa Fire Rescue and City of Tampa Public Works attempted to locate the source of the leak which is believed at this time to be underground and was leaking into the sewer system.

The leaking did stop but the actual source of the leak has yet to be located. The residual gas in the sewer is being ventilated and once it is complete the shelter in place order will be lifted.

No injuries were reported and the area is expected to be completed

by midnight.