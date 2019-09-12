Nation’s first dual-tailspin, ‘AquaLucent’ water slide coming to Adventure Island

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new water slide at Adventure Island was announced during SeaWorld and Busch Gardens’ press conferences on Thursday.

“Solar Vortex” will be America’s first dual-tailspin, “AquaLucent” water slide.

It will open in the spring of 2020 as Adventure Island celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Brian Kilpatrick, the vice president of Adventure Island, spoke with 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth about what the slide will entail.

“To describe a little bit about the element, so guests will ascend from a hide of 55 feet, the total slide length is 707 feet,” he explained. “It’s a family raft, so rider groups of size two to four. And as guests come down the ride and gain some speed and some momentum, they’re outdoors in the sun, they’ll go into the first tailspin.”

The top speed of Solar Vortex is 20 mph, according to Kilpatrick.

The “AquaLucent” section of the slide is something not often seen at water parks.

“So a lot of enclosed water rides are dark inside. Well, this one has designs in the fiberglass that play with the natural sunlight, so think of different shapes, different sizes, playing with the sun at different times of day that will take riders through three unique enclosed tube sections and give them a different experience,” Kilpatrick said.

The ride will replace Key West Rapids, which opened in 1995. Adventure Island guests can still enjoy that water slide through Oct. 1.

“Then we’ll make way for construction for this ride to open in the spring of 2020,” explained Kilpatrick.