Naked man pulls fire alarm at Tampa high-rise apartment, witnesses say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police were called to a high-rise apartment building in Tampa after witnesses said a naked man pulled the fire alarm and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher as they evacuated.

According to a string of tweets from 8 On Your Side Investigator, Mahsa Saeidi, who witnessed the incident, a naked man was seen running with a fire extinguisher near a high-rise apartment building on 12th street.

“The naked man was being chased by a group of people,” one tweet read. “What in the world is happening?!” Moments later, applause.

The man was caught.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Tampa Police Department for comment but has not received an official response.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss