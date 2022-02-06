Naked man pulls fire alarm at Tampa high-rise apartment, witnesses say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police were called to a high-rise apartment building in Tampa after witnesses said a naked man pulled the fire alarm and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher as they evacuated.

According to a string of tweets from 8 On Your Side Investigator, Mahsa Saeidi, who witnessed the incident, a naked man was seen running with a fire extinguisher near a high-rise apartment building on 12th street.

“The naked man was being chased by a group of people,” one tweet read. “What in the world is happening?!” Moments later, applause.

The man was caught.

Witnesses say the naked man pulled the fire alarm of a high-rise condo building on 12th street.



As people were evacuating, the perp sprayed men, women & children with the hydrant.



I haven’t heard of any injuries.



Police have it under control.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Tampa Police Department for comment but has not received an official response.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.