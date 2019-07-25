Nachtman trial: neighbor testifies about hearing “fireworks” the night of the murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jurors in the Nicole Nachtman murder trial heard testimony from a neighbor, a deputy and a number of crime scene technicians.

In August of 2015, prosecutors claim she killed her stepfather, Robert Dienes, at the family home in Carrollwood. When her mother, Myriam Dienes, returned home, she was also killed.

Nachtman faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Wesley Roe lives next to the home where the killings occurred and testified about what he heard and saw.

“We heard a pop and then I heard a pop, pop. It almost sounded like fireworks,” said Roe. “And I kind of heard like a scream. It wasn’t like a kid’s scream, it was the kind of scream of agony or disbelief. And the next thing I saw was a shadowy figure run between the two windows in our living room towards back to the lake. ”

Shelby Garmin was a crime scene technician for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at the time and testified about seeing a bloody fingerprint on the wall of the Carrollwood home.

“As I was photographing the scene, I noticed a very, very faint kind of pink marking on the wall,” Garmin testified. “And, once I used my flashlight, I realized that they were ridge detail.”

Prosecutors believe that print belonged to Nachtman.

At the time of the murders, Nachtman was enrolled at Florida State University. She went back to FSU where she was arrested.

It’s believed the defense will claim Nachtman was abused by her mother and that’s what possibly drove her to commit the murders.

The trial could take two to three weeks. If convicted, prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, so Nachtman could face a sentence of life in prison.