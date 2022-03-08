‘My life was at stake every second’: Holocaust survivor turns 100 in New Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A survivor of the Holocaust who was imprisoned at Auschwitz turned 100-years-old at his home in a New Tampa assisted living facility on Tuesday.

Nat Ross was born in Poland and had eight siblings. He was 15-years-old when Germany invaded Poland and was the first in his family to work at a forced labor camp.

In 1995, Ross was interviewed and the conversation was recorded by his son, Jay. The recording was sent to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and digitized.

From the initial forced labor camp, he was taken to Auschwitz, where he received his identification number tattoo.

(WFLA Photo)

“I had no papers, no proof of [anything.] This was my identification. They called you by number and only by number. Nothing else. You could actually forget about your name. Because that’s the only thing you know is a number,” Ross said in the interview.

Ross lost his parents and five brothers in the war during the time he was a prisoner at Auschwitz and other forced labor and prisoner of war camps.

The final POW camp where he stayed was liberated by the United States Army.

On Tuesday, Ross celebrated his birthday with his wife of almost 70 years, one of his granddaughters and great-granddaughters and those who live at the facility and their families.

“If anybody ever told me I’d live 100 years, I would laugh in his face, because my life was at stake every second,” Ross said.

“You’ve been through a lot and have gotten to this point,” 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth said.

“And I made it!” he said.

In addition to a toast, guests were treated to a menu of Jewish food, music and birthday cake.

Ross was joined by his youngest great-granddaughter, Maya.

“It’s unbelievable that I lived to this age. And [to somebody to tell me] I’d be a great grandfather,” he said.

Ross’ granddaughter, Dana Arschin, said her daughter’s Hebrew name “Arona” is in memory of Aron, Ross’ youngest brother who died at 7-years-old.

Even at 100-years-old, Ross continues to talk about what he went through and believes others should continue to talk about the Holocaust.

“You have to keep on talking about it. People think it never happened. Never again,” he said. “It’s so emotional. I live with that all my life.”

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “estimates of the number of remaining survivors vary greatly and depend in part on how one defines a survivor.” The museum’s registry of Holocaust survivors currently contains the names of over 195,000 survivors and family members, though a number of individuals on the list over the last 15 years have passed.