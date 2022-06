RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin home had a close encounter with the stormy weather that came through the Tampa Bay area Monday.

Lightning struck a tree near the home, producing a bright flash.

Home security footage from Yusuf Johnson released via Storyful captured the moment the lightning struck. The lightning itself can also be seen in the reflection from the windshield of a car parked in the home’s driveway.

The strike left a scorch mark on the ground.