‘Music in the Wild’ brings fun-filled afternoons to ZooTampa during spring break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests headed to ZooTampa for spring break can enjoy an afternoon filled with music, food, and drink specials, in addition to extended hours through March 21.

8 On Your Side spoke with Alex Crow, the director of entertainment productions at the zoo, who explained this is the first year “Music in the Wild” has taken place.

“For spring break time for the local families, we wanted to get something fun to do and a reason to stay later in the park,” he explained.

From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., live music will be featured all over the park.

“During the week there’s always five bands here, per night. We’ve got a country duo, we’ve got a couple of solo musicians around the park. One’s playing like a Key West beachy vibe. The other one’s playing more [like a] piano vibe like Billy Joel and that kind of stuff. Then we have a full band in Africa circle, and we also have a live DJ playing around here too,” Crow said.

A new mascot has also made its debut at the zoo. “Manny T,” the Florida manatee, will be greeting guests throughout the location.

The zoo also has a new food court in addition to a new event space.

The food court, called “Notes of Flavor,” is completely paperless and can require no-contact. Guests can order through a QR code and ZooTampa’s brand new mobile app and pick up their food when it’s ready.

“Notes of Flavor” features pavilions of German, Mexican, Chinese and American food.

Crow said it’s an excellent time for a family to visit ZooTampa.

“We got a lot of new babies! We’ve got baby Gronk [a rhino] that just came out. We have a new baby orangutan that was just born, so a lot of new stuff happened in the zoo,” he said. “The shoebill [stork] habitat just opened up and we’re one of the only parks in North America to have a shoebill so that’s really cool!”

After 2 p.m., tickets for the event will be available for a $5 discount online. The event is included with a zoo membership and is a $10 upgrade for “Pay-For-A-Day” ticket holders.