TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A music-focused cocktail lounge, called Alter Ego, is set to open in Water Street Tampa in 2024.

The lounge will be located at 1050 Water Street and join the neighborhood of eateries including Chill Bros ice cream, Azure, BurgerFi, and CAVA.

“Alter Ego will be a music-forward cocktail lounge, offering an energetic vibe and proper, soulful hospitality,” said Ferrell Alverez, chef, partner, and co-owner of Proper House Group. “The space represents a distinct design contrast to our adjacent sibling concept Ash. Boasting a curated musical experience alongside a monochromatic design that includes intimate seating as well as social spaces.”

The new lounge is owned by Proper House Group and Chef Ferrel Alvarez. This will be their fifth endeavor in the area, joining Ash, Gallito Taqueria, Dang Dude, and Lunch Lady at Sparkman Wharf.

“We are committed to thoughtfully offering new and diverse experiences within the district for those who live, work, and visit us,” they added.

This year, Water Street Tampa was named one of Time’s “World’s Greatest Places” for 2023.

It was also awarded the Urban Land Institute’s Americas Award for Excellence 2023 for its “public-private partnership between developers, local government, and community leaders.”