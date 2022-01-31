Murder, suicide involving two Hillsborough County deputies under investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway into the death of two Hillsborough County deputies after an incident Saturday night in St. Augustine.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies were involved in a romantic relationship and the incident appears to be a murder, suicide. The sheriff’s office says the deputies were in a vacation rental home over the weekend with other deputies.

The investigation found that Detective Daniel Leyden dead from what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound, the other deputy who is in the patrol division was also dead in the room and it appears Leyden shot the other deputy.

Mindy Murphy with the Spring in Tampa says the focus on this crime should be on the murder aspect.

“It is about the homicide. An abusive partner has made a decision to create the ultimate abuse by murder his or her partner and that’s where the focus should remain because there is a victim,” said Murphy.

She says victims need to know help is available.

“We need to always be letting victims out there know that there are services available, there are services available free of charge at certified domestic violence centers like the Spring of Tampa Bay and many others in our region,” said Murphy who adds, law enforcement officers are under a lot of stress, but that’s not an excuse for violence, ” No amount of pressure is going to cause you to become a perpetrator of domestic violence. People who perpetrate domestic violence use things like the job pressure or economic challenges or drinking or drug use as excuses.”

Katelyn Jetelina is a Violence Epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center. She’s studied violence and mental health issues impacting law enforcement officers across the country.

“Law enforcement officers aren’t doing very well right now. They have a very high incident rate and prevalence of mental health illness,” said Jetelina who estimates more than 26 percent of law enforcement officers are suffering from some kind of mental health issue. “We’ve seen that police officers are under a lot of different types of stressers, that influence not only their mental health, but how they interact with each other,” said Jetelina who also says law enforcement officers are far less likely to seek help, even when help is available.

Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a statement on the incident, saying:

“Our Sheriff’s Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy. My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Violence is never a solution, and I urge any employee who is dealing with a crisis to take advantage of the many resources our agency has created over the past several years which include Peer Support, Chaplains, and a clinical psychologist. Help is just a phone call away.”

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.