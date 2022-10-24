TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say multiple women were rescued from human traffickers following an investigation out of Hillsborough County.

Authorities said the women had been smuggled into the country and were forced to work as prostitutes to pay off their “travel debt.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference at 9 a.m. Monday to share more information.

