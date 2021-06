Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Busch Boulevard is shut down in both directions between Florida Avenue and I- 275 due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to Tampa police, The southbound exit from I-275 onto Busch Blvd is also closed and the crash involves several vehicles.

Police say there are no reported deaths at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as officers conduct the investigation.