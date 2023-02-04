TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire happened at a business in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive.

Photos of the scene showed multiple trucks destroyed by the fire as smoke billowed in the air.

First responders have closed 39th Street closed from Adamo Drive to 7th Avenue. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue

Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue

Photos uploaded to social media by civilians showed smoke being visible to people on Bayshore Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.