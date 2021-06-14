Multiple shortages affecting auto industry, causing challenges for local mechanics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Need maintenance on your vehicle? Well, it could take a little longer than normal to get it fixed.

Body shops across the country and in Tampa Bay are having issues getting the materials they need.

The auto industry is still struggling to recover after the effects of the pandemic but also recent production cuts at big-name manufactures like GM and Ford.

“We had lots of parts and inventory but those parts are dwindling down and now the difficulty is manufacturing new parts and getting them here,” said Brian Stillwell, owner of The Car Shop.

He said the materials needed for those new parts are also scarce.

“Fiber, resin… anything they actually need to manufacture a part that’s where the shortages are now.”

Cardinal Paint and Body Shop owner Charles Camper says it also doesn’t help to be in the midst of a national worker shortage, which is causing yet another challenge for mechanics taking double the time to make the repairs.

“Short on help making the parts. Delivering the parts and that slows everybody down,” Camper said. Most of mine are repeat customers so they understand, so we just try to do the best we can and work from eight to five everyday.”

Stillwell told 8 On Your Side he’s working with other mechanics in the area to find solutions as they continue to push through these issues, but he has one thing to ask of those looking to make a trip to a shop soon.

“Just understand. Take a deep breath and everything will be fine. Everything will get back to normal sooner or later,” Stillwell said.