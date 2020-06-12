Multiple recreational vehicles catch on fire at Tampa business causing street closures

TAMPA (WFLA) - The video is stunning as dozens of people break into a closed Walmart store on May 30 running through a breached door as most head directly to the electronics section. Some are even seen fighting over big screen T.V.s.

"You just keep seeing these waves of people come into the store. It's not like two dozen people were outside and got their way in. We're talking about a large group. Hundreds of people, dozens of people that forced their way in and then took advantage of the situation and got this merchandise out of the store," said Amanda Granit with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.