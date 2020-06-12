Multiple recreational vehicles catch on fire at Tampa business causing street closures

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue says multiple recreational vehicles caught fire at a business called Motor Depot.
Crews are working to extinguish the fires and 50th Street is closed between St. Paul and Causeway Blvd.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates
