TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting in Tampa around 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said police saw the two victims running out in the street, screaming for help when they arrived in the 10000 block of North 23rd Street, near East Linebaugh Street.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Michael Banks, began shooting at officers, who fired back. The suspect was not hit. Since this was an officer-involved shooting, there will be an investigation.

Police then searched the home, they found a deceased woman.

The two injured victims, who were also women, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no threat to the public and the suspect and victims knew each other, but their exact relationship is part of the ongoing investigation.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with all the victims in this case,” Chief Bercaw said.

Banks has a violent criminal history. In 2006, he was arrested for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and released from prison a year later. In 2010, he was sentenced to five years in the Florida State Prison for battery second-or-subsequent and battery on a person 65 or older, and released from prison in 2015. He was sentenced to five years probation, which was terminated in 2018.

According to Suzy Lopez, the Hillsborough County State Attorney, Banks will likely face charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and charges related to the officer-involved shooting.

“Today we witnessed a miracle in the fact that our officers were not hurt,” Lopez said. “Every day our brave men and women of the Tampa Police Department and all our law enforcement agencies put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of our community and we are grateful that none of our officers were hurt today.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

