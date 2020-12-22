LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – TheFlorida Highway Patrol blocked off a portion of westbound Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash involving a semi-truck is causing major delays westbound and eastbound on I-4 after a crash near Fritzke Road shutting down two lanes just after 3:00 p.m.

At this time there is no word on any injuries. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss