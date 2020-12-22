Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – TheFlorida Highway Patrol blocked off a portion of westbound Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash involving a semi-truck is causing major delays westbound and eastbound on I-4 after a crash near Fritzke Road shutting down two lanes just after 3:00 p.m.
At this time there is no word on any injuries. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
